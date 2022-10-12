Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.