Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $200.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

