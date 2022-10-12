Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.19-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.45.

PAYX stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.29.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

