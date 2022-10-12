PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.24

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 12715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

PCCW Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

