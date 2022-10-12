PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

PNNT stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 2,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,508. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $363.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 511,044 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $4,462,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 105,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

