Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

PNR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. Pentair has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Amundi grew its stake in Pentair by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,152,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 380,163 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pentair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pentair by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

