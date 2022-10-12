Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.92 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $290.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $1,650,739. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 190.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.