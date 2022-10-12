Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $835.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.