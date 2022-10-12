PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,985 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. 106,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.