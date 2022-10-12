PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.73-$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.73 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

