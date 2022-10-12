PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.58.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,903,000 after buying an additional 60,551 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,550,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $20,784,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

