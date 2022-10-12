Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €206.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €206.00 ($210.20) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €281.00 ($286.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

RI traded up €1.25 ($1.28) on Wednesday, reaching €177.90 ($181.53). 295,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €188.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €186.26. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.