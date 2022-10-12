Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $48.44 million and $2.45 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.com. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Perpetual Protocol has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 90,775,000 in circulation. The last known price of Perpetual Protocol is 0.53716673 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $2,822,837.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perp.com.”

