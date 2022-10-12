Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.65) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PETS opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.19) on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 506 ($6.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.48. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,061.60.

Insider Activity

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total value of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.