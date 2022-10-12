PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GHY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.78.
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
