PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GHY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

