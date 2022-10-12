Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

