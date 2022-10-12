Phoneum Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $60,281.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,163.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001878 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @phoneummobile and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io.

Phoneum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoneum (PHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Tron10 platform. Phoneum has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 3,172,679,615.79 in circulation. The last known price of Phoneum is 0.0000191 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phoneum.io.”

