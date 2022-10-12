Phore Hits Market Capitalization of $162,298.61 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Phore has a total market cap of $162,298.61 and $423.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00676095 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,868,808 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is https://reddit.com/r/phoreproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phore (PHR) is a cryptocurrency . Phore has a current supply of 27,865,975.6969626. The last known price of Phore is 0.00578444 USD and is down -13.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $663.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phore.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

