Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Photo-Me International Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PHTM opened at GBX 107 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50. Photo-Me International has a 1 year low of GBX 55.70 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

