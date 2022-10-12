Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Photo-Me International Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PHTM opened at GBX 107 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50. Photo-Me International has a 1 year low of GBX 55.70 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

