PicaArtMoney Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (PICA)

PicaArtMoney (PICA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One PicaArtMoney token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PicaArtMoney has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. PicaArtMoney has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $749.00 worth of PicaArtMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051604 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PicaArtMoney Token Profile

PicaArtMoney’s genesis date was February 10th, 2020. PicaArtMoney’s total supply is 446,916,625 tokens. The official message board for PicaArtMoney is blog.naver.com/picapj01. The official website for PicaArtMoney is www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.

Buying and Selling PicaArtMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “PicaArtMoney (PICA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PicaArtMoney has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PicaArtMoney is 0.00444622 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,994.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.picaproject.co.kr/main.php.”

