Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of PNE opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$82.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
PNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
