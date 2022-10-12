Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$82.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,029,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,955,708. In related news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,029,320 shares in the company, valued at C$1,955,708. Also, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,069,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,047,382.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,867.

PNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

