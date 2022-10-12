Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

