Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $316,325,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $129,128,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 624,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,758. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

