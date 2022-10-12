Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,052. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.81 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.68.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.