Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 317,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703,582. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Pinterest by 117.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 72.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Pinterest by 65.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 52.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

