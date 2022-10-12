Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 261.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,528 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter.

PHT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 17,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,020. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

