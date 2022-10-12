Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.65.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $246.13 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $5,683,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.