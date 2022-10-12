Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $248.85. The stock had a trading volume of 67,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.22 and a 200 day moving average of $241.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

