Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,021. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Further Reading

