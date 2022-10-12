Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PIPR. Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

