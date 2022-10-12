Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 2,002,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.57. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,878,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 467,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,154,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 432,150 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

