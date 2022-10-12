PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0013 (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $129.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,400,162,692 tokens. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel (PLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. PlayFuel has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PlayFuel is 0.00128972 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $124.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playfuel.io/.”

