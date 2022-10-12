Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.70. 479,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,407,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

