Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in September

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Plus500 Price Performance
Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $17.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $20.04.
Plus500 Company Profile
