PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 2,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,047,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $522.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.15.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. State Street Corp raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after buying an additional 2,605,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,836 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 891,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,023,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

