PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 2,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,047,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $522.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.15.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.