PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Up 1.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.74. 35,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 232,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.27.
PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.45. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 150.94% and a negative net margin of 451.82%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.
