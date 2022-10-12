PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Up 1.8%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.74. 35,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 232,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

PolarityTE Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.27.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.45. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 150.94% and a negative net margin of 451.82%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolarityTE

About PolarityTE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in PolarityTE by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

