Polychain Monsters Market Capitalization Hits $4.26 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $696,794.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.25 or 0.99997892 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002302 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Token Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 tokens. Polychain Monsters’ official website is polychainmonsters.com. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @polychainmon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polychain Monsters’ official message board is medium.com/polkamon.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polychain Monsters has a current supply of 9,166,468.0705 with 3,410,184.57337671 in circulation. The last known price of Polychain Monsters is 1.2595996 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,392,035.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polychainmonsters.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.