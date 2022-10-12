PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.