PowerTrade Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $259,332.68 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $259,332.68 and $19,529.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PowerTrade Fuel’s genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @powertradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PowerTrade Fuel has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 23,311,586.03731973 in circulation. The last known price of PowerTrade Fuel is 0.01111263 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,144.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.