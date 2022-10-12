PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PPG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.24.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,181. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.98. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

