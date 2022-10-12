PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.24.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

