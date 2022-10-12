Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.85. Precipio shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 16,166 shares.

Precipio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Get Precipio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.