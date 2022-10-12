Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.32. 875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

