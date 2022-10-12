Premia (PREMIA) 1-Day Volume Tops $279,399.00

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $279,399.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia (PREMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Premia has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Premia is 0.63317129 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $523,440.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://premia.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

