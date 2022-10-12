Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. 13,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 49,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Premier Gold Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

