Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,734. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

