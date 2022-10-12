Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Plans GBX 1.63 Dividend

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

PHP stock opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 98.45 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.20 ($1.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 918.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

