Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.97

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 36197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,676,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 348,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 262.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

