Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.