Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 14.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

